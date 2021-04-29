Family devastated after shootings leave one brother dead and another brother wounded

National & World

GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — A Gresham family is devastated after two brothers and a cousin were shot in two separate but connected shootings, just a day apart, at the same location. One of the brothers didn’t survive.

Alejandro Barajas, 22, was shot and killed Sunday night outside a small market off Stark Street and 174th Avenue.

The next night, family and friends were there gathered for a vigil to grieve and honor Barajas’ life when a drive-by shooting took place, targeting the crowd. Attendees of the vigil also fired back at the SUV, according to Gresham Police.

Family of Barajas told FOX 12 one of Barajas’ brothers and a cousin were shot, as well as four of his friends.

Hours after the last shooting, Gresham police announced the arrest of Omar Cibiran Gongora in connection with the shooting death of Barajas.

Cibiran Gongora faces charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Barajas’ family said Alejandro was the youngest of seven siblings.

He also had a family himself, including a two-year-old son.

The mother of his son shared this message with FOX 12:

“There is no amount of words to describe the emptiness and grief in my heart. There are no words or actions that can go back in time and change what has happened. My child’s father was taken from us too soon and unexpectedly. This person has no idea the amount of pain and heart ache they have caused by taking Alejandro Barajas from us. So many victims suffering just because of this senseless act. He may have made some bad choices in his life but he was never looked at as a bad person. I will always remember the good memories he gave me, most importantly the best gift of all, our son Xavier. It hurts my heart to know that my son will not be growing up with his father, he will only be growing up with the memory of him. I will forever cherish being part of Alejandro’s life, along with his family. No matter what has happened, I will never let him go. I will never stop missing, thinking, and loving him. It brings me joy to know that he is watching over my son. May his soul rest and until we meet again.”

Family members also sent FOX 12 a statement:

“Alejandro was a great brother, son and father. He was always happy and had many friends and family. We shared great memories and we will miss him forever. Nothing will be the same without him. He was the baby out of 7 kids and now we will never see him again, and we want justice for Alejandro. He will be missed by all his friends and family.”

A GoFundMe account was created to help pay for Barajas’ funeral expenses. You can find more information about it here.

Gresham Police have not said what motivated either shooting.

Officers are still looking for the suspects in the second shooting and welcome tips or other information that can help solve the case.

