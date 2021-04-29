MAWSS: Large sanitary sewer overflow resumes, spills 30,000 more gallons

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to a Sanitary Sewer Overflow on April 25 at 4519 Cypress Business Park Drive.

Approximately 552,000 gallons of sewer overflowed into Halls Mill Creek as a result of a corroded ductile iron sewer mainline that is 20 feet underground.

MAWSS crews have since discovered additional fractures on the mainline. While working to repair the mainline, the overflow resumed and has spilled an additional 30,000 gallons that is being contained and not currently overflowing into Halls Mill Creek.

At 4505 Brentwood Drive, 3,300 gallons has overflowed from a clean-out and spilled into an unnamed tributary of Halls Mill Creek. Water quality sampling is being performed by an independent laboratory. Clean up and mitigation of the soil is underway. Contaminated soil will be properly disposed of.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Halls Mill Creek for recreational purposes because of the overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.