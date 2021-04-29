Woman pleads guilty to property damage for slashing 18 tires on 8 police vehicles

National & World

RAYTOWN, Missouri (KCTV) — A woman pleaded guilty to property damage for slashing tires on Raytown police vehicles preventing those patrol cars from being used to respond to emergencies until they could be repaired.

In 2019, Fisher was charged with property damage for slashing a total of 18 tires on eight separate police vehicles. This month she pleaded guilty. She was sentenced to one year in jail and given credit for time served in jail. Following Eunice Fisher’s plea and sentencing this month, KCTV5 News obtained a copy of video surveillance that captured the crime.

The police department’s surveillance video shows Eunice Fisher crashing her vehicle into a pole in the police station parking lot then driving the damaged vehicle with a taillight dangling to slash tires in the front and back police department parking lots.

Cameras recorded her walking up to patrol cars one after another using an object to flatten tires. In 2019, KCTV5 News talked to Raytown taxpayers about the damage to city property. “If they can’t even get there, how are they supposed to investigate the crime? It’s crazy. It’s bonkers,”

Raytown Business Owner John Thayne said at the time. “To go in there and commit crimes, destruction of property, city property, we pay for that.”

According to court records Fisher was arrested the day before the vandalism spree at the police station. After damaging the police vehicles, police say she called 911 to report a false bank burglary. When officers went to investigate, some officers couldn’t drive to the call because of their damaged tires.

