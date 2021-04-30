Murder suspect who escaped Arizona authorities at Atlanta airport is captured

National & World

A murder suspect who was being extradited to Arizona from Georgia and escaped while handcuffed walking to a tram connecting to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been captured, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Arizona murder suspect J’Saan Carlos Strover, 20, was taken into custody shortly before 11 p.m., after College Park Police received a tip that a man fitting Strover’s description was seen walking down the street, barefoot with his hands behind his back, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

College Park Police used night vision technology to locate the fugitive after he ran into nearby woods when spotted by a responding patrol car, according to the post.

Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies on the Fugitive Unit escorted Strover back to the Fulton County Jail, the post said.

Strover may face additional charges related to the escape, according to the sheriff’s office.

The manhunt involved multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, the post said.

Earlier on Thursday, Strover ran from deputies into a nearby forest, where he eluded deputies who were escorting him.