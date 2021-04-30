Oklahoma City mask mandate expires; businesses can still require masks

National & World

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Oklahoma City’s mask mandate is no longer in effect. It expired at midnight; however, businesses can still require use of masks on their own property, so don’t ditch your mask just yet.

City officials said businesses can still legally require masks on their property and you can be cited for trespassing if you refuse to wear one.

“I think it’s the right time,” said Dr. Stephen Prescott, President of the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation. “Let’s be sensible, let’s use our common sense and gradually get back to normal kind of behavior.”

The mask mandate was in place for nine months in Oklahoma City. With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations low, the city mandate is ending.

Mayor David Holt and Dr. Patrick McGough, with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, will speak at a news conference at 9:30 a.m. to give an update on the city’s COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.

The City of Tulsa is also letting its mask mandate expire this weekend. Tulsa had a separate requirement for restaurant and bar employees to wear masks. That will expire Friday night.

