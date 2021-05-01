Father of 2 dies following shooting outside barbershop, suspect sought

National & World

DECATUR, Georgia (WGCL) — Family and friends are morning the death of a man they said was a kind soul after he was killed in a shooting early Friday afternoon.

“We’re really hurt we don’t know what’s going on he’s he’s a good person, never have any type of argument, never see him mad,” said Aunty Kimber, who has grown up with Doobie since they were 7-years-old.

Around 1 p.m. a man unloaded multiple rounds on the victim, police reported.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who goes by the name Doobie, dead on the scene.

“I wish he was here, I wish I could have been there for him,” said Aunty Kimber.

Witnesses who spoke with CBS46’s Jamie Kennedy said everything happened so fast.

Many customers were in the Slight Edge Barber Shop and hair salon next door when the shots rang out. Luckily, no one else was injured at the time.

Authorities are only looking for one suspect and they say that the shooting doesn’t appear to be random.

Doobie’s sister told CBS46 News that she had just come from another funeral only to find out her brother had been murdered.

The family said a vigil will be held to remember the father of two.

“He just started his own business, he’s club promoting business, it was taking off for him, he’s a great father he have two children that I know are going to miss him,” said Aunty Kimber.

