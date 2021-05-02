Some Oregon businesses against tighter restrictions

National & World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — With 15 counties in extreme risk that means no indoor dining, but will every business comply with Governor Brown’s tighter restrictions?

Businesses in Multnomah and Clackamas counties appear to be complying, but that doesn’t mean they are happy about it. In fact, the owners at Carver Hangar in Clackamas County say they would defy the governor’s orders if it weren’t for the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

Owners Bryan and Liz Mitchell say they’re frustrated with the governor and the rollercoaster the restaurant industry has been put through during the pandemic. Back in January the Mitchell’s stayed open during extreme risk restrictions.

Now they say the OLCC is threatening to revoke their license if they were to defy the governor’s orders.

Not all restaurants are wanting to push back. The owner of Harmony a restaurant and bakery in Estacada says she’s been cautious even when restrictions were lifted.

“What I’m in support of is you know supporting science and trusting the scientists and supporting their recommendations,” said Jenny Beaudoin.

She says it’s been hard for her restaurant and many others, but she’s complying to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Kate Brown announced on Friday that 20 million dollars in help for businesses who’ve been impacted by the extreme risk restrictions.

