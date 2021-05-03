Facebook video shows aftermath of suspected child luring attempt

National & World

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A dramatic Facebook video shows the aftermath of what police call an attempted child luring incident.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra on Sunday broke down the chain of events – including the arrest and the woman who chased down the suspect.

Hason Reynolds, 43, has been charged with a felony after Chicago Police said he attempted to lure a child into his car. We are told that on Friday, a 12-year-old boy was walking on Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. at 59th Street in the Washington Park neighborhood when the man spotted him and tried to bribe him to hop in.

Facebook video showing the aftermath was taken by a woman who appears to have been the sister of the victim.

According to police, the man had tried to flee after luring the boy – but was pursued by an unknown witness who then flagged down Chicago Police.

Police pulled over the suspect about a mile away in the 6300 block of South Wentworth Avenue, where he was arrested and handcuffed.

Meanwhile, the victim’s apparent sister – whose face we are not showing – explained in a public Facebook video what she heard happened.

“This man tried to offer my brother some money – tried to offer him some money to get in the car, bro!” the woman said. “He just tried to f***ing snatch my brother and motherf***ing take him…. I need y’all motherf***ers to watch our kids out here.”

Police told us Reynolds was charged with a felony of count of indecent solicitation and aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Police also told us the victim is fine and is back with his guardian.

Reynolds’ bond was set at $100,000, with an electronic monitoring order and a requirement that he have no contact with anyone under 18 for the duration of the case. He is due back in court on Friday.

