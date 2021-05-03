Students organize walkout in solidarity with sexual assault survivors

National & World

BURLINGTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — Students at the University of Vermont are planning a walkout in solidarity with sexual assault survivors.

It comes after a student made a post on social media, sparking a wave of survivors to share their stories.

Many of the students have claimed that the school failed to support them when they reported what happened.

The walkout will happen Monday at 12 p.m.

The school responded in a letter, which reads in part:

“We are writing regarding student concerns about the sexual misconduct reporting process and support services. We hear you, and we recognize that giving voice to incidents of sexual misconduct is difficult. We commend those who have stood up and shared their stories.

To be absolutely clear, the University of Vermont does not tolerate sexual misconduct in any form, including sexual assault, relationship violence, gender-based stalking, sexual exploitation and sexual harassment, and is committed to responding in a holistic manner when such incidents are disclosed. We respect the rights of both parties to be fully and fairly heard, and to be supported as campus community members without pre-judgment.”

