Body found floating in Arroyo leads to homicide investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Albuquerque Police is handling the discovery of a body floating in an arroyo Monday as a homicide.
According to Albuquerque Fire and Rescue crews got a call about two people in the Flood Channel near Claremont Avenue and Algodones Street.
When rescue teams arrived, they saw a man and a mannequin further down the Hahn Arroyo.
Multiple agencies were dispatched to the scene to help with the rescue and just before 7 p.m. crews pulled the man’s body from the water.
APD is now handling he investigation and tell KOAT it is being investigated as a homicide.
No other details are available at this time.
