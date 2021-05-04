Two men charged after nearly 24 pounds of heroin are seized at bus terminal

National & World

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — Two men who were traveling through Kansas City, Missouri are facing charges in federal court after officers seized nearly 24 pounds of heroin, Monday.

Darwin G. Morales-Sagastume, 23, and Cristian J. Lopez-Catalan, 28, have been charged with one count of possessing heroin to distribute.

They are in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

According to legal documents, the two men arrived in Kansas City on May 3 aboard a bus that was going from LA to New York.

While they were waiting at the terminal, a K-9 detected illegal drugs in a suitcase that was stored under the bus.

An officer then approached the two men and asked them to identify their luggage.

The affidavit says four suitcases were identified, including the one the K-9 initially sniffed out.

Officers searched the suitcases and found two bundles that were hidden inside each of them. The eight bundles contained a total of 23.7 pounds of heroin.

