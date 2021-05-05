6-year-old has close encounter with shark

National & World

O’AHU, Hawaii (KITV) — Over the weekend, one O’ahu resident’s beach day took an unexpected twist after a close encounter with a shark on the Windward side.

Sheri Gouveia and her six-year-old daughter Anela Rezentes were at Kalama Beach in Kailua — a common hang-out spot for the two. But no other trip to the beach looked quite like this.

“I was recording her being silly prior to that happening then all of a sudden she started darting out of the water and told me,” Gouveia told KITV4.

She says she couldn’t make out exactly what was in the water, but when her daughter yelled “shark!” — she immediately ran over.

A man that was in the water nearby noticed the shark as well.

Gouveia says her daughter has “angels watching over her.”

