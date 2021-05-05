Man arrested for pointing laser at commercial aircraft in flight, tractor trailer driver

National & World

MT. JULIET, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man is behind bars this morning after police say he pointed a high-intensity laser at a commercial aircraft in flight and a tractor trailer driver on Interstate 40.

Mt. Juliet Police said 136 passengers were on board the plane when the man pointed the laser at the jet.

Police say dispatch was first notified by the tractor trailer driver, then by air traffic control. A separate witness was able to point out a hotel room on Hershel Drive where the laser was coming from.

Officers located the man in a room at the Quality Inn and arrested him.

The identity of the suspect has not been made available at this time.

