Student surprises teacher with superhero drawing

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Rachel Small is a teacher doing remote work with her fourth grade class in Burlington and Anisha Ravi is one of her students.

“She’s special and different that any of the other teachers I’ve had in the past,” Anisha said. “She’s a lot of fun.”

This year, Ms. Small tried hard to excite the imaginations of her students. She used some online games to get their learning juices going.

Anisha was so excited about her teacher; she decided to paint a picture of her as a superhero, flying through the sky surrounded by books with an apple in her hand.

“I just couldn’t be more honored,” Small said. “I literally cried, I put it on Facebook and I’ve gotten over 200 likes.”

Anisha and her parents drove 60 miles to Rachel’s home to present the painting in person. That’s when the superhero teacher broke down. “She was really happy, she said she sobbed,” Anisha said. “I was like wow; I didn’t know it was that good.”

“How one little girl can be so amazing and thoughtful and I just sobbed inconsolably,” Small said.

Small said the drawing was the first thing to be hung up in her new house.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.