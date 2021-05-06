4-year-old boy orders over $2,600 worth of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles on Amazon
NEW YORK (WCBS) — Some generous donors have helped a Brooklyn mom out of a jam after her 4-year-old son ordered more than $2,600 worth of popsicles on Amazon.
Noah managed to order 51 cases of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles.
Amazon won’t take them back, and Noah’s mom, a social work student at New York University and mother of three, couldn’t afford to pay for them.
So far, more than $4,200 has been donated to a GoFundMe. Noah’s mom says any extra cash will help pay for his education.
