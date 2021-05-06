Generational family home destroyed by massive tree after deadly storms

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

SANDY SPRINGS, Georgia (WGCL) — As the sun rose Wednesday, daybreak shed light on the destruction in Sandy Springs.

“We heard stuff hit the deck. We looked over and our neighbors got a tree on his roof. We end up getting two on ours…and our other neighbors had some collapse on theirs,” Sandy Springs resident Greg Peeler said.

“This tree was on my house. This big tree and that big tree there, and there are still more. There were several trees that fell,” Sandy Springs resident, Eloise Mills said.

In 1969, Mills built this home from the ground up with her husband. It’s been her sanctuary for more than 50 years. The place where she raised her two sons.

“I can’t believe childhood memories can be just gone in a second,” Mill’s son said.

Her son walked us through what used to be their dining room.

“We just had Easter there.”

Now it is a mangled mess with a gaping hole inside. The home itself is a piece of family and community history.

“These stairs used to be part of a prison, when they built the home they used the original stones to preserve the historical value,” Mills’ son continued.

On Wednesday it was covered in sheet rock and debris.

A neighbors garage was also bashed in by the ravaging tornado that left thousands without power for several hours.

“We’ll you got a crack and then it’s collapsing right here,” Mills’ neighbor said.

The power has since been restored but the journey of repairs is still far from over.

“We just appreciate all of our neighbors help and effort to lend a helping hand they let us crash at their place, friends reaching out and just counting our blessings glad we’re safe,” Peeler said.

No one was injured in this neighborhood and the restoration company owner Loren, of Xfactor Group, told CBS46 News that due to the historical significance of the home they are going to do everything they can to help preserve the Mills’ family home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.