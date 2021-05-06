Man accused of trying to stab a coworker with a box cutter

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH WINDSOR, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man faces charges for trying to stab a coworker with a box cutter.

Karanja K. Thomas, 43, of Hartford, fled the scene after slashing the 62-year-old victim’s tires, according to police in South Windsor.

Officers said they responded to the parking lot of the Splash Pool Supply on John Fitch Boulevard on Wednesday just before 8 p.m.

Surveillance video and eyewitness accounts confirmed the victim’s story.

The victim told police that he and Thomas work together at the Macy’s Distribution Center on Governor’s Highway. They got into an argument.

Both left in their vehicles, but the victim was forced to pull into the Splash Pool Supply parking lot after Thomas allegedly threw a water bottle at the victim’s car.

The bottle became lodged under the victim’s gas pedal.

Thomas was found in Hartford and taken into custody.

He was charged with operating under suspension, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief, tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree assault of an elderly victim, second-degree threatening and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Thomas was held on a $75,000 surety bond and given a court date of Thursday in Rockville.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.