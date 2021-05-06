Suspect in custody after Idaho middle school shooting that injured three

National & World

Two students and one adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a shooting at Rigby Middle School in Rigby, Idaho, on Thursday, according to a statement from the school district obtained by CNN affiliate East Idaho News.

A suspect in the shooting is in custody, Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin told CNN affiliate KIFI.

Students were being evacuated to a nearby high school where parents were asked to pick them up, the district’s statement said.

The Central Fire District, which covers Rigby, a small city about 15 miles north of Idaho Falls, said on Facebook its personnel were at the scene and that students were safe.

“We are currently on scene at a situation at Rigby Middle School. All students are safe at this time and being moved to Rigby High School,” the fire department said. “If you have a student at RMS you can meet with them at the high school.”

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said he was being updated on the situation and was praying to “those involved in today’s tragic events.”

“Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident,” Little said in a Facebook post.