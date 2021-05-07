Wig shop burglarized several times in last 2 months, owner says

National & World

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A Fresno business owner just can’t catch a break as thieves continue to target her wig shop.

The owner of Strut Hair Solutions tells Action News her business in north Fresno near Blackstone and Herndon has been broken into three times in just the last two months.

She says the recent burglaries happened twice in April and most recently, on Thursday morning.

In total, those thieves cost her $50,000 in stolen merchandise in all three incidents.

She now says she’s so fed up with the constant crime, she’s considering closing her shop in Fresno altogether and moving south.

If that happens, she would be forced to put three full-time staff members out of work.

