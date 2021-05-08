AG event to help expunge misdemeanor marijuana convictions

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

GENESEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — The first in a series of expungement events will be in Genesee County this summer.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office said these events will help eligible individuals get expungements for misdemeanor marijuana convictions and provide information to those looking for an expungement of other eligible misdemeanor and felony convictions.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will work with the Attorney General’s Office to host the first event on June 2 at the sheriff’s office, located at 1002 S. Saginaw St in Flint.

Anyone interest in taking part in the event must answer an online questionnaire on the Attorney General’s website. The application will be open from May 7 until May 19.

“The ability to expunge these convictions means an individual’s past mistakes no longer have to impact future plans,” Nessel said. “We are eager to help residents gain access to the newly expanded expungement process. This law brings about overdue change for residents who would otherwise have to carry around the burden of a public criminal record well past the point of having paid their debt to society.”

The first event will only help those with expungements of convictions that happened in Genesee County. Interested applicants must know the conviction they want to expunge, the convicting court, and be available to attend the event on June 2.

Eligible applicants will be contacted to schedule their participation in the event. Volunteers will be on hand to give out information to applicants looking for expungement.

“All of us have a purpose in life,” said Sheriff Chris Swanson. “A basic human right to dignity and a clear conscience. Yet, we still make mistakes. On June 2, 2021, Genesee County will have a front-row seat to witness stigmas of the past wiped away and new chapters of life beginning. For this, I am honored to work shoulder to shoulder with Michigan’s Attorney General.”

Michigan’s new expungement law took effect on April 11, which created a process to expunge certain offenses that are no longer crimes after the possession and use of recreational marijuana was legalized in November 2018.

Anyone outside of Genesee County looking for more information on the expungement law and process can head to the Attorney General’s website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.