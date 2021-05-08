Doctor uses TikTok to educate public about COVID-19 vaccine

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Like many people during the pandemic and lockdowns, Dr. Kara Wong Ramsey jumped on the TikTok trend.

“I kind of got the idea myself like maybe this is something that I’d like to try and do to try and make a fun message about COVID-19,” she says.

The neonatologist at Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women and Center began posting dances with information on the vaccines, antibodies, and side effects so people can make informed decisions about the vaccine.

And she says it’s been making a big impact. “One of my high school classmates mentioned that in a message to me she was on the fence and after watching my video she felt really good about going on to get vaccinated,” she says.

As a pediatrician, Wong Ramsey is also encouraging kids to get vaccinated, once it becomes available.

“Even though kids have a less high chance of getting extremely ill compared to our older population, they may still be able to trasmit it to their families or bring it home or to other vulnerable individuals,” she says.

And you can bet, she’ll have more videos coming up. You can follow Dr. Wong Ramsey on TikTok @noelani82

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.