Turkey vulture who made its way inside office building released back into the wild

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A turkey vulture that made its way inside the 8th floor of a Milwaukee office building, is now back in the wild.

The female turkey vulture surprised employees at Rockwell Automation when they arrived at work a few weeks ago.

The turkey vulture was distressed and needed treatment after her office visit. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildfire Rehabilitation Center took her in.

Strong enough to return to the skies, the humane society released the turkey vulture this week. She took off and soared.

