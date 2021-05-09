Family speaks tearfully of 14-year-old boy killed

National & World

PRICHARD, AL (WALA) — Just three days after his body was found in the street, across from a church in Prichard, Daylen McBride’s loved ones gathered at the very spot that has brought them so much pain.

The 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times Wednesday morning; a callous shooting that his family can’t understand.

“It’s just hurtful that somebody really just kill a 14-year-old. He ain’t even got a chance to live… Like why you killed our brother?”, said one of his older sisters at a vigil held for the boy Saturday afternoon.

His father fought tears as he spoke about his youngest son.

“He’s a child. Can you remember a baby!? You can’t remember no damn child,” said David McBride, angry about the thought that his son barely had the chance to live. “That my twin. I love him man. We need information about my son. Anybody come forward.”

As they prepare to lay him to rest, McBride’s family has set up a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to donate.

Police have not named any suspects in the case.

If you have any information call Prichard police.

