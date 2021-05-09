Hunter accidentally shoots hiker in St. Charles County

National & World

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — A hunter accidentally shot a hiker near Weldon Spring, Mo. Saturday, believing he was a turkey, police told News 4.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m., on the Lewis Clark Trail, which is in the Weldon Spring Conservation Area near Highway 94. Crews had to use an utility task vehicle to get the the man in the wooded terrain. He was taken to was airlifted to a local hospital with serious, life threatening injuries, a spokesperson from the St. Charles Ambulance District said.

Spring turkey hunting season in Missouri runs from April 19-May 9, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

