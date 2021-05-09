Vigil held to remember victims of gun violence

National & World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Mother’s Day celebrations will be somber for some.

A candlelight vigil was held for moms who’ve lost loved ones to violence.

When you’ve lost a loved one, certain holidays, if not all, can be hard for many.

On Saturday, people used the loss of life to gun violence as a way to stand up to it and say, stop.

A group gathered at the Hartford Adventist academy at 7 p.m.

Tonight’s gathering was called “Remembering Our Mothers who Mourn Candlelight Vigil.”

A who’s who of community-based organizations were in attendance, like Mother’s United Against Violence.

Organizers say this evening was about supporting the mothers and others who’ve lost someone at the hands of intercommunity violence.

They’re also blaming this violence in black and brown neighborhoods on systemic oppression.

Not only did the event tackle violence, but it dove into the trauma left behind.

The vigil also offered healing through mental health and spiritual support.

