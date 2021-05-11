Sheriff: Man fires gun for target practice, bullet hits nearby house

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NATCHITOCHES, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Natchitoches Parish man who reportedly admitted to target practicing with empty cans in his yard was arrested Sunday after one of his stray bullets hit a neighbor’s home, narrowly missing the elderly wheelchair bound resident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Noah Harvis Johnson, 25, of the 100 block of Patrick Road, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon. Johnson was freed Monday after posting a $10,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office received a call late Sunday afternoon from a man in the 500 block of Riverview Drive in Natchez who reported someone was firing a weapon across the Cane River and a bullet went through the glass window of his home. The man said he was nearby when it happened.

The man told deputies he had contacted Johnson previously about his target practicing and the dangers of the projectiles causing property damage or harming someone.

Deputies said when they went to Johnson’s home in Point Place he admitted to target practicing in his yard. He also said the man across the river yelled at him to stop. Deputies seized Johnson’s 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.