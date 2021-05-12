2 people taken to hospital with chemical burns after hazmat incident at manufacturing plant, fire officials say

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WYFF) — Two people have been taken to the hospital with chemical burns due to a hazmat incident in Henderson County.

Asheville fire officials said they responded to a machining manufacture company Tuesday morning.

An Asheville Fire Department spokesman said the incident happened at Linamar on Hendersonville Road.

A tweet from the department said a 55-gallon drum of nitric acid failed at the pump and released some of the product.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Linamar’s website said “Our precision products provide the light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, energy and industrial OEM markets with powertrain system solutions.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.