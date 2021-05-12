Barnstable Lacrosse Goalie Puts EMT Training To Use, Helps Injured Opponent

National & World

BARNSTABLE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — It might be said that Morgan Dardia is wired a bit differently than many high school seniors. For example, she just completed her EMT courses, and can now be certified.

She says helping out just runs in the family. “Yea, I’d just say coming from a family that loves helping people, first responding, things like that,” she said.

Morgan loves sports, too. She’s a goalie on the Barnstable High School girls lacrosse team. On Monday, she put her EMT training to good use. In a game against Nantucket, there was a violent collision at midfield.

A Nantucket star took a knee in the mouth. Evelyn Fey crumpled to the ground, bleeding and in pain. That’s when Morgan came running to help her opponent.

“Our trainer was over on a different athletic field and couldn’t get there in time so I just took it upon myself to walk over and help as much as I could,” Morgan said. “She was in pain and shaken up.”

The injured Nantucket player was impressed, and grateful for the show of sportsmanship. “The trainer wasn’t even there yet and she started helping me out, and fixing the blood, I didn’t even know I was bleeding at first,” Evelyn Fey said. “She didn’t have to do that.”

But knowing Morgan for five years, her coach was not surprised. “Morgan is an extraordinary athlete,” said Ted Guazzaloca. “But more importantly, she’s an extraordinary human being.”

Morgan plans to go into the Coast Guard after high school and then become a firefighter.

