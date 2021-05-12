Purrfect Outcome After Monroe County Deputies Save Kitten Hitching Ride Under Patrol Car

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

FLORIDA KEYS, Florida (WFOR) — Cats really do have nine lives, especially a small kitten found hitching a ride underneath a police car in the Florida Keys.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Seven Mile Bridge on Monday morning following reports of a kitten running close to southbound traffic.

They never found the kitten, but did find a dead cat on the roadway, believed to be the kitten’s mother.

Middle Keys Deputy Jonathan Rodriguez continued to search for the kitten but came up empty.

Hours later toward the end of his shift, the kitten was heard meowing from underneath Deputy Rodriguez’s patrol car. It was sitting on the rear axle but wouldn’t come out, no matter what they tried.

The Florida Keys Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was brought in to help and they used cat food to try and lure the scared kitten out of the vehicle, but no luck.

Eventually, both rear tires were removed from the car as the kitten kept retreating to a small void between the rear axle and the fuel tank.

Finally, Animal Control Officer Aryel Del Cueto was able to safely remove the kitten.

The kitten, nicknamed “Pawcifer Lucky”, is now resting comfortably at the FKSPCA in Marathon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.