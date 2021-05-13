Cowboy rescues horses and trains them to help those with disabilities

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Changing one life by rescuing another. That’s what one New Mexico cowboy has been doing for several years.

If you think you’ve seen a cowboy in the Bosque lately, your eyes are not playing tricks on you.

Every Friday for the last five to six months, you can find Larry McGovern and his horse, Dollar, in the Bosque off of Alameda Boulevard in Albuquerque.

McGovern rescued Dollar at an auction.

“He’s come from Texas. I think he was in Arizona and now he’s in New Mexico. What we could track down was eight to 10 owners for a 12-year-old horse and two ranches. That is just a lot,” McGovern said.

McGovern has been a cowboy all of his life and trained most of his horses. He now trains Dollar with plans to donate him to Challenge New Mexico, a local nonprofit in Santa Fe that helps children and adults with disabilities.

Training a horse is a lot of work, especially one that McGovern said has been beaten.

“I’m trying to undue 12 years of people’s pounding and riding him bad. Some good training and some bad training, but I have to undo that to get him to where I want him to be,” McGovern said.

Dollar will be McGovern’s third horse he’s trained and donated to Challenge New Mexico. He told KOAT, he wants his story to inspire others to do good deeds in our community. At the same time, he hopes his story brings awareness to nonprofits like Challenge New Mexico, which took a financial hit during the pandemic.

“Nobody expected this, this is just something that came out. But the damage it’s done to the animals and the people that donate financially is just really stressful,” said McGovern.

Dollar has roughly a year of training left before he’s ready to be donated.

To find out more about Challenge New Mexico, click here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.