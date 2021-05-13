Students create “The Quarantine Diaries of Glencliff High School”

National & World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Glencliff High students are taking their experiences during the pandemic and putting it all on paper.

They’re calling it “The Quarantine Diaries of Glencliff High School.” The book was created by 9th graders in the Gear Up college readiness program.

“They are the only 9th graders who have ever entered into Glencliff High School during a pandemic and their experiences about this global pandemic matter,” said Hannah Baker, ninth-grade counselor.

The book includes more than 20 diary entries with poetry, art, and even videos with QR codes.

Many students hope the pages will reach generations to come.

“This is going to end up in the history books. I hope they understand this virus was not easy for anybody, “said student Hector Villalta.

