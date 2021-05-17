Dad to appear in court after children found dead

National & World

BELLEVUE, Nebraska (KETV) — Bellevue police said officers found two children dead inside a home Sunday.

Three-year-old Theodore Price and 5-year-old Emily Price were found dead at a home in the 2700 block of Alberta Avenue.

BPD said the children’s mother called and asked for a welfare check after not hearing from them for several days. Investigators said the mother lives in Illinois and splits custody of the children. The mother said it was the kids week with their father, but not hearing from them raised red flags.

“She said she hadn’t heard from them in a couple days and she’s required to by court order and so officers responded here they had no contact at the door,” said BPD Capt. Andy Jashinske.

Police were first called just before 10 p.m. Saturday. They were then called again at 9 a.m. Sunday morning, both by the children’s mother.

A police report states: “Officers investigated during both calls for service but did not observe exigent circumstances that would allow them to force entry into the home.”

On Sunday morning, at approximately 11:03 a.m., Bellevue Police and Fire Departments were dispatched back to the home, due to the children being found dead.

BPD said friends of the children’s mother got into the home and found them.

“We’re investigating as a suspicious death because there is no logical explanation for this that we can see right now so we’re trying to determine what happened here,” Jasinski said.

Police said they could not find the children’s father, 34-year-old Adam Price, and launched a search for his vehicle.

Bellevue police say Price was caught in Pacifica, California, near San Francisco. Jail records show Price is booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility on a felony fugitive arrest warrant. He’s scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. local time Monday.

“We have two young children a 3 and 5-year-old who are no longer with us and this is a very sad circumstance,” Jasinski said.

The children’s mother says her kids were sweethearts and did not deserve what happened to them. She’s started a GoFundMe to help pay for their funeral expenses.

