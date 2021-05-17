Deputies investigating after two brothers assaulted by group at Glenn Otto Park

National & World

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an assault that occurred Sunday evening in Glenn Otto Park.

Two brothers were at the park enjoying the warm day when, according to one of the brothers, a group of roughly a dozen young men starting yelling homophobic slurs and began beating them, sending both to the hospital.

David Van Horn, 26, told FOX 12 he now has staples in the back of his head after the assault at Glenn Otto Park. He was there with his young brother, Keith.

“They started heckling him, calling him gay, f-word. He responded back and forth, they started throwing rocks,” David said.

The group left but David says they came back a couple hours later. According to David, his brother tried to shake hands at one point with one of the young men, saying he was trying to deescalate the situation but things only got worse.

“They attacked Keith real bad. Two inch gash on the back of my head, took seven staples,” David said.

The sheriff’s office reported that deputies responded to the park just after 7:36 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, one of the suspects used a large stick more than once to assault one of the brothers. Multiple other male suspects punched, kicked and stomped on one of the brothers, even while he was on the ground defenseless.

“This is a serious and appalling assault that occurred in broad daylight at a family-friendly, riverfront beach,” Law Enforcement Chief Deputy Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell said. “We are actively investigating the assault, and we are urging the public to come forward with information that may lead to an arrest of these individuals. Violence has no place in Multnomah County.”

David told FOX 12 he has no idea who the men were. He estimates they were between the ages of 17 and 21. He says his brother is in worst shape but out of the hospital and recovering at home. David says he and his brother are not gay but still he believes what happened to them was not just a series of unprovoked assaults but a hate crime.

“I do believe it was motivated by hate,” said David.

David and Keith’s father, Vern Van Horn, says he just wants justice for his two sons.

“If they’re going to be wilding like that with no fear or retribution in broad daylight, everyone is at risk,” Vern told FOX 12.

Vern says a lot of people were at Glenn Otto Park and saw what happened. He hopes they’ll come forward and contact the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing. A video of the assault has been released by the sheriff’s office in an attempt to identify those involved. Warning: the video may be hard to watch as it contains violence and foul language. To view the video, click here.

Anyone with information can reach out to the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-988-0560. Please reference case number 21-24002.

