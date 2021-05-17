Firefighters battle two wildfires in New Jersey as one leaves 900 acres torched

National & World

Firefighters are battling two wildfires in New Jersey, with one burning more than 900 acres near the Jersey Shore.

The second wildfire was in the Brendan T Byrne State Forest, which is located in Vincentown, Burlington County, about 25 miles from Philadelphia.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service warned people to avoid the area. No details were available on the size of the fire or possible containment.

On Monday, the fire near Little Egg Harbor was at one point getting dangerously close to 100 structures, the fire service said. By Monday afternoon, the number of threatened structures had dropped to 30.

No injuries were reported, and no structures have been damaged.

The wildfire was first spotted around 4 p.m. Sunday. It was burning in an area with limited accessibility inside Bass River State Forest, the fire service said.

The wildfire has scorched about 900 acres near the Jersey Shore coastal community, the fire service said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, fire Warden Rob Gill told CNN affiliate WPVI.

In New Jersey, peak wildfire season lasts from mid-March through May. Nearly all fires are caused by accidents, negligence or arson, according to the state’s Environmental Protection Department.

Last year, wildfires torched about 4,800 acres in New Jersey.