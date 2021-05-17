Stolen 70-year-old tortoise recovered by deputies

National & World

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office returned a stolen tortoise on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were investigating stolen packages on Portola Drive when they identified Israel Santos, 28, as a suspect.

When deputies found Santos they found that he didn’t only have packages in his possession but he also had the stolen reptile.

The pet, named Irving, was returned to his family, deputies said. Irving had been with the family since 1960 but is believed to be 70 years old.

