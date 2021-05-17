SUV crashes into storefront

National & World

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (East Idaho News) — An SUV drove into an Idaho Falls business on Park Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police reports show at around 2 p.m., a vehicle left the roadway, hit a streetlight, drove over the pavement and crashed into the entrance of Pandora’s Baubles & Beads at 440 Park Avenue, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Clements said the female driver was parking and accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. She had no major injuries, and was not taken to the hospital, according to Idaho Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

No one was inside the business when the crash occurred. The vehicle had been removed from the business by 3:30 p.m.

