Baby pronounced dead from blunt force trauma

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A man has been arrested and charged after a 2-month-old baby was found dead from blunt force trauma to the head, Baltimore police said.

Officials said they were called just before 9 a.m. Saturday to the unit block of South Monastery Avenue for an unresponsive baby. Once at the location, officers located 2-month-old Zorii Pitts unresponsive.

Medics responded to the location and pronounced the baby dead.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office where an autopsy was performed and the death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

On Monday, investigators arrested 33-year-old Darius Williams. Williams was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with first-degree murder and first- and second-degree child abuse.

