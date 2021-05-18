Contractor wanted on warrant after allegedly pointing gun at unhappy customer

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (Kenosha News) — After a woman decided to fire a contractor she believed was ripping her off — and who she thought had friends in her home doing drugs while she was away — the man allegedly pulled a gun on her.

Bryan Tidwell, 37, of Lyons, was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony intimidation of a victim, pointing a gun at another, disorderly conduct – use of a dangerous weapon, and bail jumping. A warrant was issued for Tidwell’s arrest Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, a Trevor woman hired Tidwell to renovate a bathroom in her home. She paid him $2,500 up front, but he had not completed the work. On April 2 she arrived home not expecting to find Tidwell there, but noticed his vehicle in the driveway when she arrived. She went inside and found him with two men she did not recognize, whom he introduced as friends, according to the complaint.

“During this interaction (the woman) saw all three men smoking a blunt and also observed a white crystalline powder in a sandwich bag on her counter,” the complaint states.

The women told a deputy she asked the men to leave and told Tidwell he was fired. He went outside and then, according to the complaint, came inside with a handgun. “The defendant pointed the handgun at (the woman) and told her he was not fired and that he was going to finish the job,” the complaint states. She took out her phone to call for help and “the defendant continued pointing the firearm at her and stated ‘I wouldn’t do that if I were you.” She told the deputy she was worried he would shoot her. He then left with the two men, leaving most of his tools behind.

Tidwell was out on bond for a drug charge in Walworth County at the time of the incident.

There is also a warrant for his arrest in Walworth County for a drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.