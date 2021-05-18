Lombardi trophy making appearances at state mass vaccination sites

National & World

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (WGGB) — The national football league’s top prize, the Vince Lombardi trophy, made an appearance Monday at the Eastfield Mall.

The New England Patriots teamed up with mass vaccination sites across the state by giving residents the opportunity to take a picture with the trophy after they get their COVID-19 shot.

Curative’s Dr. Sly Douglas said traffic was up at the Eastfield Mall vaccination site as people were passing along the exciting news that you could take a picture with the trophy inside.

“You notice a few more people coming in because folks are calling each other saying, hey, the Lombardi is here,” Dr. Douglas said.

The trophy featured at the Eastfield Mall was the Patriots’ 2004 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Patriots fans were excited to get the chance to see the trophy in person.

“We come to get our shot and get it taken care of, and we come and get to see the trophy at the same time. You know big Patriots fan so, this was really a bonus for us to come here today,” Springfield resident Buddy Stasiak said.

“I was promised a picture with the Lombardi trophy, so that’s why I came here today,” Springfield resident James Bell said.

Dr. Douglas said it is a team effort as the state continues to encourage Massachusetts residents to get their shots.

“This is truly a community event. So you have the Commonwealth, you have the Kraft group, you have the Patriots, you have the city of Springfield, you have Curative. We have all these different entities working together for a united cause. So this is a really monumental and truly proud day,” Dr. Douglas explained.

Now, although the Lombardi trophy was only here Monday, Dr. Douglas hopes people will still continue to come to get their COVID-19 shots.

