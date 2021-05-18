Man’s body found following car fire

National & World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police say a 42-year-old man was found inside a car on fire near Hawley Road and Martin Drive.

Crews were called to the area shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

A neighbor captured video of the vehicle on fire.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the cause of death of the Milwaukee man and how the fire started remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

