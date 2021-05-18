New York Mets baseball player says he’s doing fine after getting hit in the face by a 94 mph fastball

National & World

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar said he’s doing fine after getting hit in the nose by a 94 mph fastball during Monday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

“Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine,” Pillar wrote on Twitter.

The Mets secured a 3-1 win against the Braves in Atlanta’s Truist Park.

Pillar was hit by the pitch from the Braves’ Jacob Webb in the seventh inning. Video shows Webb throw the pitch and moments later, Pillar falls to the ground in pain and with blood streaming out of his nose.

Pillar was able to walk off the field.

He was taken to the hospital to get a CT scan, the Mets tweeted.

“Thinking of our guy,” the team wrote.