Sole survivor in deadly motorcycle hit-and-run crash has message for suspect

DES MOINES, IA (KCCI) — The man charged with hitting and killing two motorcyclists in Des Moines, then taking off, waived his initial hearing before a judge Tuesday.

The sole survivor of the crash has a message for the suspect.

Quntonio Herron has his preliminary hearing via video conference at 8 a.m. He was arrested three days after police say he took off from the crash.

Documents show that on May 4, Herron was driving fast on East 14th Street and hit the motorcyclists when turning onto Washington Avenue. Then, he ran off, leaving them.

Herron is facing two counts of homicide by vehicle and another for leaving the scene. He posted the $60,000 bond and got out of the Polk County Jail the day after he was arrested on May 8.

Jerry Coles and Kristy Hyde died, when they were hit at East 14th Street and Washington.

A third motorcyclist and sister of one victim, Stacey Coles-Behle, is the lone survivor. She spoke with KCCI in an exclusive interview about what she would say to Herron, if she got the chance.

“What would he do if someone did this to his family?’ Is what I would say. I mean, accidents happen. I get that. Everybody makes poor choices, but you don’t leave the person to die. Nobody deserves that.” Coles-Behle said.

The judge has scheduled the arraignment for Herron on June 21.

