Woman fatally shot while attending vigil

WEEKSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) — A woman attending an outdoor vigil for a homicide victim was herself fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in the Weeksville section of Brooklyn.

32-year-old Shalimar Birkett was shot in the head on Park Place just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Birkett was attending the vigil for another homicide victim when a gunman opened fire from a passing white sedan.

She was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.

The vehicle fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

Birkett was part of a crowd of people mourning 31-year-old Miles Bobbsemple, who was dropped off at Kings County Hospital early Monday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests were made in that homicide either.

Anyone with information about either case is urged to contact police.

Call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

