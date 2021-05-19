Firefighter injured while battling brush fire

National & World

STAFFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Lifestar was called to a brush fire in Stafford on Tuesday evening after a firefighter was injured.

Officials say a brush fire started near Furnace Avenue and around three to four acres burned. Furnace Avenue is closed from Route 190 to Route 319.

A female firefighter was injured after falling. she was transported to Baystate Hospital by Lifestar. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The bulk of the fire has been knocked down, but crews are still on the scene.

Officials said the terrain in the area is rough and made battling this fire difficult.

