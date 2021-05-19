Police corral cows that escaped from school
Click here for updates on this story
WATERFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Several cows needed to be corralled in Waterford overnight.
Early Wednesday morning, police said they had to chase a big cow and two calves at the Waterford Country School.
Police said the animals somehow got out and gave officers a good run for their money.
However, they were able to get them back home.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments