Another rope tied like a noose found at Amazon construction site

WINDSOR, Connecticut (WFSB) — The Greater Hartford NAACP continues to push for something to be done after ropes tied like nooses were found at the Amazon construction site in Windsor.

Last month, ropes tied into a noose was found at the Windsor jobsite. A few days later, five more similar ropes were also found at the facility.

The NAACP said Thursday that another noose was found at the job site.

Amazon officials said the site will be shut down until Monday.

Channel 3 has reached out to Windsor police for more details.

In a statement Thursday, Amazon said ““We continue to be deeply disturbed by the incidents happening at the construction site in Windsor and have ordered it’s shut down until necessary security measures can be put in place. Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in an Amazon workplace — whether at a site under construction like this one, or at one that we operate. We are committed to working with the Town and Windsor Police Department, as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected and safe.”

A $50,000 reward is being offered to help find the person responsible these incidents, which is being contributed by both the developer of the site and Amazon.

The investigation is ongoing.

