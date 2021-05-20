‘I owe everything to him’: Man reunites with EMT who saved his life

National & World

MINEOLA, New York (WCBS) — There was an emotional reunion Wednesday between a Nassau County man and a first responder who saved his life.

Wantagh resident Walter Obrisky hugged Nassau County EMT David Reed.

Last May, Obrisky collapsed on his driveway and went into cardiac arrest. His wife called 911.

Reed was the responding police medic whose quick-thinking actions saved Obrisky’s life.

“He worked over a half hour in my driveway on me. He never gave up. That’s the only reason I’m here. I owe everything to him,” Obrisky said.

“This is why I come to work, is to produce outcomes like this. It’s overwhelming to hear it and to be able to experience the gratitude, I guess, and to be able to meet somebody like this,” Reed said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder honored Reed for his heroic efforts.

