Campus intruder arrested after allegedly assaulting students, teacher at school

SANTA ROSA, California (KPIX) — A woman was arrested after coming onto a high school campus in Santa Rosa Wednesday and allegedly assaulting students and a teacher inside a classroom.

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. on the campus of Pivot Charter School on Cleveland Ave. Santa Rosa police said school staffers had called police to report an unknown female who had come on campus.

Staff told responding officers that when they saw the woman on campus they tried to confront her, but that she ignored their instructions and ran further onto campus and into a classroom. Police said after entering the classroom, the woman punched a teacher and also assaulted two students, 15 and 16 years old.

Students were then evacuated from the classroom from a different door, and staff locked the suspect inside the classroom, police said. No one was seriously hurt.

Police said while inside the classroom, the suspect vandalized desks, electronics, and storage areas. The extent of the damage was unknown but estimated to be near $1,000.

When officers entered the classroom, the woman was screaming and stripping her clothes off, police said. Officers ultimately took her into custody.

The suspect was identified as Eva Lady, 48, of Santa Rosa. She booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of child cruelty, felony vandalism and battery.

