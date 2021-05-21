Facebook Marketplace bike sell ends in deadly shooting

National & World

ATHENS, Georgia (WGCL) — Athens-Clarke County police are learning more about May 17 fatal shooting after an attempt to purchase a bike off Facebook Marketplace goes wrong.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Marlborough Downs Road.

According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to a person shot call around 5:30 p.m. and found a teen and man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teen identified, Ashawn Adams, 16, of Athens, died at the scene.

Casey Parten, 21, of Flowery Branch, was rushed to an area hospital, where he died two days later.

A third man, Tyler Parten, 24, of Flowery Branch, was with the victims at the time of the shooting, however, Tyler was not injured.

During the investigation, police have learned the Patern’s came to Athens to buy a bike they found advertised off Facebook Marketplace from Adams.

According to police, all parties agreed to meet at an address in the Stonehenge Subdivision, and at some point, their interaction resulted in gunfire, and both Parten’s were shot.

Adams was found dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said the three were in the front yard of a home when the shooting happened.

This was not a drive-by shooting and the number of gunmen involved is under investigation, the police spokesperson said.

Detectives have not released a motive for the double shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (706) 705-4775 or Lieutenant David Norris at (762) 400-7165.

