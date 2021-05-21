Family of missing mother spotted at scene of investigation

National & World

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A police investigation is underway in an East Hartford neighborhood.

Multiple cruisers and officers from East Hartford, South Windsor and CT State Police are being seen on Driver Road and Chipper Drive.

Specific details about the investigation have not yet been released.

However, Channel 3 has confirmed that the family of a missing South Windsor mother is at the scene.

Jessica Edwards has been missing since May 10.

The 30-year-old was last seen getting into an unknown car around 7 a.m. that morning.

She’s a Manchester Community College Student who never showed up to her clinical class at Hartford Hospital.

Police said her phone is off and her vehicle was left at home.

They are calling her disappearance suspicious.

Last weekend, police canvassed the Cinnamon Springs Condominiums in South Windsor where Edwards lives with her 7-month-old baby.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at her home and three vehicles there in order to look for evidence that might help them understand what happened.

Police described Edwards as standing 5’3″ tall and weighing 150 pounds.

